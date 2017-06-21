Ferry captain, pilot placed on leave after crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) – The captain and pilot of the fast ferry that struck a jetty in Hyannis have been placed on administrative leave, the Steamship Authority announced Wednesday.

The Steamship Authority said the two have been placed on leave while the Coast Guard investigation continues.

The captain and pilot underwent drug and alcohol testing, as a part of the investigation. They both tested negative for alcohol, and officials are awaiting the results of the drug test.

The captain and the pilot have over 60 years of combined experience, according to the Steamship Authority.

Inclement weather, strong winds and choppy seas have been cited as complicating factors.

Steamship Authority officials reached out to the passengers and crew members who reported injuries the night of the crash.

The fast ferry, Iyanough, was traveling from Nantucket to Hyannis when it struck a jetty as it entered Hyannis Harbor.

Fifteen people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with various, non-life threatening injuries. All injured passengers and crew members were treated and released.

The Coast Guard has been conducting interviews with the ferry’s crew to learn the exact cause of the crash. The Steamship Authority said in a release Wednesday that they are also conducting their own internal review of the incident.

