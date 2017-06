MELROSE, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews responded to a fire at a home on Goss Avenue in Melrose.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Melrose fire chief said one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.

Everyone in the home was able to make it out safely.

Officials tell 7News the fire started from a grill.

