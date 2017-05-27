Hundreds attend ceremony to honor fallen heroes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts honored men and women killed in the war on terror.

The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes memorial was rededicated in the Seaport Saturday with a 21 gun salute.

There were 281 names etched in glass to honor the heroes we all owe so much to.

Governor Charlie Baker, Congressman Stephen Lynch and hundreds of others joined Gold Star families for the ceremony.

There are more plans in the place for the area. Next door to the memorial, they’re working on a building that will hold an education center for people to learn about the heroes who gave their lives for our country.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)