Lane closures begin this weekend on Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lane reductions on Interstate-90 in Boston have begun for the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.

The construction and lane reductions will continue through August 28.

Interstate-90 will go from four to three lanes between the Allston, Brighton Interchange and the Beacon Street overpass.

Officials say there will be further lane reductions throughout July and August.

MassDot says they are working to ensure the lane shifts go as smoothly as possible to lessen the impact on drivers.

State officials recommend seeking new driving routes, taking other forms of transportation, or just avoiding the area all together if possible.

Actual construction on the project begins at the end of July.

