MATTAPAN (WHDH) – A man in Mattapan was injured after witnesses say a firework he was holding exploded.

Neighbors on Woodbole Avenue in Mattapan say the young man had to be hospitalized Saturday after he injured himself with a firecracker.

Witnesses say neighbors rushed in to help and tended to the victim just seconds after the incident.

7's Adam Bagni spoke with neighbors

