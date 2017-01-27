Man, troopers, police dog fall through icy pond in chase

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — Police say a man fleeing police in New Hampshire fell through an ice-covered pond, followed by two state troopers and a police dog.

Troopers came to their aid Thursday night in Milton. They used a rope to pull out 39-year-old Jeremy Hovey Leclair, of Kittery, Maine, and arrested him on reckless conduct and other charges. He faced arraignment Friday; it wasn’t immediately known if he had lawyer.

New Hampshire state police heard word from Kittery police that the pickup attempted to force a police cruiser off the road, then drove away. Similar actions were reported in Eliot, Maine, and Dover, New Hampshire. Police later said Hovey Leclair’s 4-year-old son was with him; the boy wasn’t hurt.

Troopers followed the pickup from a distance and set up a tire deflation device. Hovey Leclair got out and ran onto the pond.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)