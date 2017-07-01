BOSTON (AP) - The new fiscal year begins Saturday and Massachusetts lawmakers have yet to approve a new state budget.

A six-member committee made up of members of the Massachusetts House and Senate failed to agree on a single compromise budget on Friday as the clock ran down on the 2017 fiscal year.

The House and Senate have each approved separate versions of the approximately $40.3 billion budget.

Although there isn’t a new budget in place, Massachusetts government won’t shut down. Lawmakers had earlier passed — and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has already signed — an interim budget that will keep government functioning through the end of July.

Complicating the negotiations is a shortfall in state tax revenue that has thrown into doubt the original assumptions on which the budget is based.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)