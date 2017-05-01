May Day rallies push for ‘sanctuary state’ designation

BOSTON (AP) – With chants of “we are here to stay,” immigrants and labor leaders are marking International Workers’ Day with marches and rallies in the Boston area.

Some 200 people gathered in front of the Statehouse on Monday to call on state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to designate Massachusetts a “sanctuary state.” The proposal would restrict state and local law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The sponsor of the bill, Democratic state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, said it wasn’t enough for individual communities to become sanctuary cities because workers must cross city lines to get to and from jobs.

Activists plan to march later on Monday to Chelsea City Hall for a rally.

May Day rallies are being held nationwide to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

