Medford man shares story of recovery after scary fall

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Medford man said he feels lucky to be alive after a scary fall. He lost his balance at the top of some stairs, falling on the way down and landing on his head. He was stuck there for two days before he was finally found.

The man, TJ Scanlon, said he was given a five percent chance of surviving. He had an irreparable spinal injury and extreme hypothermia.

“I should have been dead…you look at the news, there’s no way I should have survived for two days with the injuries I had,” said TJ Scanlon.

The incident happened last March. TJ Scanlon was returning from a run at his apartment in Maryland. He reached up to a windowsill where he kept his keys and lost his balance right above a deep stairwell.

“I landed with my head down at the bottom of the staircase. My right foot was up, my left foot was tucked underneath me,” he said.

TJ Scanlon was there for two days in the cold until some coworkers became worried and started searching; by then, he was barely breathing.

“They took me into shock trauma as I was in cardiac arrest,” said TJ Scanlon. “I was technically dead for 90 minutes,” he added.

“I prayed to God, I prayed to my husband, I said ‘Please don’t take TJ from me,’” said Deb Scanlon, TJ’s mother.

Somehow, TJ Scanlon struggled through. After a full year of rehab at Spaulding, he’s finally ready to head home on his own.

“When it’s your time, it’s your time, no matter what, but clearly it wasn’t TJ’s time,” said Deb Scanlon.

“For whatever reason I was mean to get hurt, but I was meant to live on,” said TJ Scanlon.

