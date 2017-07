LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) – A motorcycle crashed into a bear along Route 2 east in Littleton, Sunday evening.

The rider was thrown off the bike and suffered an open leg fracture. He was rushed to hospital.

Officials say the bear died at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)