BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers caught a furry friend on the Zakim Bridge Wednesday night.

Trooper Dustin Fitch posted a video of troopers capturing a rabbit that was on the bridge.

Full video below:

Troopers caught this wascally wabbit on the Zakim Bridge tonight! Nice work.

What’s up doc…… pic.twitter.com/kjpEwaefVx — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) October 26, 2017

