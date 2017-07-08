BOSTON (WHDH) - Attention senior cat lovers: 11-years-young Athena is looking for YOU! Not only is this gorgeous kitty looking for a perfectly warm and cozy retirement home with a special someone, but her standard $50 adoption fee is WAIVED for the remainder of July as part of the MSPCA’s latest senior cat adoptathon. She’s spayed and up to date on all of her shots and is available for no fee. What could be better! Adopters need to hurry to the MSPCA adoption center in Jamaica Plain to meet her soon, though, as this charmer will be adopted in short order.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

