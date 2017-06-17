Benny, the beagle mix, is 11 years old, but he’s not slowing down! This loving boy enjoys snuggling and heading out for short (yet surprisingly brisk) walks. While he loves toys and treats and a comfy bed to call his own, what Benny really wants – what MOST dogs in the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center want – is love, affection, attention and loyalty from an individual or family who’ll keep him as their special pet forever. Benny is in wonderful health and already neutered. He’s ready for his new home!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

