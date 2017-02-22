National Margarita Day: Freebies and deals

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s National Margarita Day!

With that said, here’s a list local restaurants where you can score great freebies or deals on Wednesday!

Chili’s – Sample a Presidente, Triple Berry Infused, or Tropical Sunrise margarita for $5.

Fuddruckers – Swill a classic margarita for $2.22.

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant – If you have “Marg” or “Rita” in your name (such as Margaret or Dorita), you can stop buy for a free Famous Taster, which includes a chicken burrito, cheese enchilada, and ground beef taco with Mexican rice and beans.

Ninety Nine Restaurants – From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can pair your margarita with a cheeseburger for $5 at the bar. Choose from cheddar, Swiss, and American cheese.

On The Border – From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., you can raise a toast with a margarita for $3.

