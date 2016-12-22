New York woman denies charges in human trafficking case

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A New York woman has denied charges alleging she played a role in a human trafficking operation with ties to western Massachusetts and New York.

Ting Ting Yin pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court to charges of trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution and other offenses. The 26-year-old was released on personal recognizance.

State Attorney General Maura Healey announced last week that 10 victims were transported from New Hyde Park, New York, and New York City and trafficked for sex at Massachusetts massage parlors in Northampton, Hadley, Framingham, East Longmeadow and Agawam.

Prosecutors allege Yin, of New Hyde Park, helped shuttle the women to the parlors. Three others have pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

