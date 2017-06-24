LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A 4-day-old baby was left alone in a hot car while her mother was grabbing groceries in Leominster.

The newborn was placed in protective care, and her mother is defending her actions, Sunday night.

7’s Adam Bagni spoke with the mother.

“I’m not a bad person. I just made a dumb mistake,” said Sharma Murphy, the newborn’s mother.

The new mom admits that she did something unacceptable.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, but apparently, animals and kids can’t be left…I really wasn’t that much aware of it,” said Murphy.

Murphy said she left her newborn daughter unattended in her car on the warm summer day while she ran into a Leominster Market Basket to get formula.

The woman said when she came out of the store a customer confronted her in the parking lot, and ultimately, so did police fire officials.

Murphy claims she is not facing any charges but has lost custody of her child.

The Department of Children and Family Services confirms that they are investigating the incident and have taken the child into emergency custody.

The newborn is OK, according to Murphy.

