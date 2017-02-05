Norton Patriots fan continues scarf-knitting tradition

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - A Patriots fan in Norton is continuing her tradition of knitting a special Patriots scarf inspired by their season record.

Laura Trudell works on the scarf while watching her favorite team play. She uses different colors of yarn for points scored by her favorite team and their opponents. Each row represents a point scored and she uses blue for the Patriots and red for the other team. A row of white shows a new game and to mark the Super Bowl, she is now using gold yarn.

Trudell started the scarf at the beginning of the season and it is now 13 feet long and growing.

“This is something that I think is really fun to do,” said Trudell. “I sit and watch the game with my husband and son.”

Trudell said if the Patriots win, she plans on finishing the scarf with five rows of gold, plus five stars for each championship.

