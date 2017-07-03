BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials on the Cape rushed to rescue kayakers who experienced some trouble, Monday night.

Investigators say their boats flipped and started filling with water. That’s when a Good Samaritan stepped in to help. The big save took a turn when the rescuer’s boat started to take on water.

Bourne Fire officials say the group of kayakers were part of an organized tour.

The water was so rough that the Good Samaritan that came to help ended up taking on water into his boat, and they became stranded.

That’s when the Bourne Fire Department showed up with two rescue boats, the Coast Guard arrived with a helicopter and the Bourne Harbormaster also showed up to help.

Firefighters were able to get the kayakers out of the water while the Bourne Harbormaster pumped the excess water from the Good Samaritan’s boat.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)