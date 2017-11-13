Overdue hunter, 85, found after search in 5-degree weather

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say an 85-year-old overdue deer hunter was found cold, but otherwise fine, several hours after he was scheduled to return.

Officers they searched in 5-degree weather Saturday in Pittsburg for Carleton Piper, of Morrisville, Vermont. He was found after 8 p.m., several miles from the point he entered the woods. He was in the area of Big Brook Bog.

Officers say other hunters assisted in the search, following Piper’s boot tracks in the snow for about a mile before losing radio contact with a staging area. They marked the location by GPS and communicated the coordinates to officers when they got back into radio contact. Another hunter found Piper and gave him a ride.

Officers said Piper wore appropriate footwear, layered clothing and carried essential gear.

