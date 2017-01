FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Snow is making for some slick roads in some areas Tuesday night.

A pickup traveling on Route 28 in Falmouth flipped over as snow started to coat the highway.

The car was traveling north at the the time of the accident.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)