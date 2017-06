TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police say a man was killed in a deadly drive in Tyngsborough on Sunday.

His car rolled over after losing control on Route 3 northbound around 6:30 a.m., investigators say.

The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine how the young driver lost control.

