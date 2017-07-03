BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Brookline say a 5-year-old girl has died after falling out of a window.
Officials responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Beacon Park Building in Coolidge Corner. Authorities say the child fell 35 feet out of a fourth-story window; she was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital.
Police said the girl was with her mother, but was playing with friends in a neighbor’s apartment at the time of the incident.
There was a screen in the window, according to authorities.
State Police are investigating the incident; foul play is not suspected.
