BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Brookline say a 5-year-old girl has died after falling out of a window.

Officials responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Beacon Park Building in Coolidge Corner. Authorities say the child fell 35 feet out of a fourth-story window; she was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Police said the girl was with her mother, but was playing with friends in a neighbor’s apartment at the time of the incident.

There was a screen in the window, according to authorities.

State Police are investigating the incident; foul play is not suspected.

BREAKING: Police say the 5 y/o girl who fell from a 4 story window in Brookline today has died. An update in on the story tonight on @7News. pic.twitter.com/KFJltPh0mP — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 3, 2017

Police on scene 1371 Beacon a child fell out of a window. @BrooklineFD . Child 5 years old taken to Children's Hospital. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) July 3, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)