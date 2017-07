BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) – Brookline Police say a child fell out of a window on Beacon Street, Monday afternoon.

The 5-year-old child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital and is said to be in “super critical” condition.

Officials say the child fell 35 feet out of a fourth-story window.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.

BREAKING: Brookline officials say 5 y/o girl is in "super critical" condition after a 35 ft fall from 4th story window. @7News pic.twitter.com/BfQxUfRBzU — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 3, 2017

Police on scene 1371 Beacon a child fell out of a window. @BrooklineFD . Child 5 years old taken to Children's Hospital. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) July 3, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)