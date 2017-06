Officials responded to a pond in Cohasset after a car went into the water, Sunday afternoon.

Police say an elderly man was driving the car when it took the plunge into Town Common Pond.

The man was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Officials are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)