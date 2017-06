DORCHESTER (WHDH) – Police in Dorchester are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Gussie Hicks, 82, was last seen Saturday night near Dorchester Avenue, according to police. Investigators say Hicks has dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 617-343-4335.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)