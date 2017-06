BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating an early morning shooting in Roxbury.

The incident happened Saturday morning along Annunciation Road.

Boston Police say the victim’s injuries are not considered serious.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.

