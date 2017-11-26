Police: Maine woman killed in I-93 crash in Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a crash on Interstate 93 has left a Maine woman dead.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 5:10 p.m. Saturday in Woburn. A vehicle driven by 48-year-old Deborah Burpee, of Kennebunk, Maine, had hit another vehicle from behind.

Burpee was taken to a Burlington hospital with serious injuries. She later died.

No one else was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

