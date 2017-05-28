HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people outside of a Haverhill bar, early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., in front of The Barking Dog Ale House.

Police say 21-year-old Hayden Delafuente stabbed two men.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the men suffered life threatening injuries.

Delefuente was arrested and faces a number of charges including armed assault with intent to murder. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

