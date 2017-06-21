Transit police recover missing $40,000 violin

BOSTON (WHDH) — Transit Police confirmed that a $40,000 violin that went missing at South Station has been located.

Violinist Amy Sims said she was at South Station having just returned from a rehearsal in Chicago. As she boarded the Silver Line, Sims said she realized she had left her violin behind.

Police shared a photo of a woman seen carrying the violin case at South Station. Later Tuesday, they said that woman was cooperating with the investigation and was no longer a person of interest.

Sims said she does not believe the violin is damaged and she plans to pick it up Wednesday. She said she may get a new case with a shoulder strap so she does not have to set it down.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)