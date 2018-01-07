Quincy’s Wollaston T station to close for 20 months

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is temporarily closing its Wollaston T Station so workers can make improvements.

The station in Quincy will close on Monday for twenty months. The MBTA says shuttle buses will take passengers from Wollaston to the North Quincy and Quincy Center Stations while it’s closed.

Improvements to the station include new elevators, upgraded stairways and additional lighting.

The MBTA says it’s also making the station fully accessible to all riders. It’s currently the only station on the Red Line that’s not fully accessible to people with disabilities.

The MBTA says all the upgrades are expected to cost $33 million.

