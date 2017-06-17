Red Sox invite 5-year-old Ari Schultz to game after returning home from hospital

SUDBURY, MA (WHDH) - A little boy with a big heart received an incredible announcement.

Five-year-old Ari Schultz has a congenital heart disorder and received a heart transplant.

After 189 days in the hospital, the young survivor is home and already looking forward to becoming a baseball star. The 5-year-old told 7News he wants to play left field when plays for the Red Sox in the future.

Over the past five years, the future left fielder endured three heart surgeries. Boston Children’s Hospital had all but become his home.

His family recently shared a video of Ari learning he’d be going home. His latest heart transplant was an unbelievable feat of strength.

“He got a new heart. He had terrible awful struggles after getting it,” said Mike Schultz, Ari’s father. “He was very, very sick, he was on life support for quite some time after having a cardiac arrest, but he’s unstoppable. He got back on his feet, and here he is!”

Ari’s unstoppable attitude has earned him a few admirers. His favorite baseball player, Andrew Benintendi, tweeted how excited he is to meet the future star.

“Can’t wait to see you at Fenway Ari! You are the men,” tweeted Benintendi.

When asked what Ari would say to his favorite player if he met him he said he’d tell him, “That’s a pretty good swing.”

Ari said that once he finishes his long road to recovery, he is going to give the star outfielder a run for his money. He said he was going to “take his place,” but only after Benintendi has retired.

Pete Frates, founder of the Ice Bucket Challenge, tweeted to Ari saying: “Hey Ari! Would you mind joining me for a VIP trip to a Red Sox game?”

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy was quick to respond: “Simply name the date ! With you two in the house we can’t lose !”

