Rep. Seth Moulton hosts town hall in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) – A man lashed out in the middle of Congressman Seth Moulton’s town hall meeting.

The fiery feedback came as Rep. Moulton was laying out his priorities to the public.

Rep. Moulton started off his town hall at the historic Cabot Hall in Beverly on a light note—his recent engagement. He made the announcement on Twitter.

“When I called Liz’s mom that we got engaged she answered the phone and I said, ‘Hi Kathy,’ she said ‘Seth Moulton have you succeeded in stopping the healthcare bill yet?’” said Rep. Moulton. “’No, but I did succeed in getting Liz to marry me,’” he continued.

He switched gears from personal to political priorities highlighting economic development, healthcare, veterans and national security.

Things became tense when he Rep. Moulton spoke about the election.

When things calmed down the congressman said he prides himself on his willingness to work across the aisle.

He also said he wants to reform the Democratic Party—he wants a new generation of leadership in Washington.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)