Runners, walkers gather to race in honor of Vanessa Marcotte

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - Runners and walkers raced in honor of Vanessa Marcotte on Saturday.

Crowds of people came out to celebrate what would have been her 28th birthday.

The event took place at Wachusett Mountain and raised money for the foundation started in her name.

More than a thousand people took part in the race. Participants paused for a moment of silence before the race.

Marcotte was out on a job in Princeton last summer when she was murdered.

Her family and friends said they want her remembered for how she lived, not how she died. Her work colleagues from Google in Manhattan took part in the event as well.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)