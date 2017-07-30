BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WHDH) – A child who was rescued from a capsized boat earlier in the week has died, according to Sudbury Public School officials.

In a release sent to parents Sunday, the school said Harry O’Connor, a third-grader at Nixon Elementary School, had passed away.

O’Connor was one of 12 people on board a boat that capsized Wednesday on Cape Cod.

“The O’Connor family would like to thank the community for their support which has been a huge comfort to them at this difficult time,” said school officials in the release sent to parents.

School officials will provide counselling services between 1- 3 p.m. Monday at Nixon Elementary and Curtis Middle School.

Officals: 8 yr old boy rescued from cape cod canal last week after the boat he was on capsized, has died #7News pic.twitter.com/kSXP1XojIt — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 30, 2017

Harry O'Connor,8, of Sudbury was one of 12 people rescued from capsized vessel…he passed away earlier today#7News pic.twitter.com/zxCNlvzP5j — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 30, 2017

