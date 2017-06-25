CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A search committee has been formed to help select a successor to University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston.

Huddleston announced last month that he will retire as of June 30, 2018. He has served as UNH president since 2007 and is the longest-serving president in the university’s 150-year history.

University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Riley has appointed 20 members representing a cross-section of UNH to serve on the search committee.

