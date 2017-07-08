Severe thunderstorms cause damage, power problems in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Wild weather tore down trees and caused power problems for thousands of people across southern New Hampshire. The intense summer storm tore through on Saturday.

One Manchester man returned home from a camping trip with his family and found the wind had ripped shingles off of his roof. Behind the home, around 30 trees fell in his neighbor’s backyard.

Nearly 8,000 people lost power in New Hampshire at one point during the storm.

As of 6 p.m., there were still about 5,000 people in New Hampshire without power. There have been no significant injuries reported in the area.

