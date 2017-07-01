AYER, Mass. (WHDH) – There was a show-stopping moment at the annual Fourth of July parade in Ayer.

Brian Callahan, a Shirley firefighter, went up to his longtime girlfriend Saturday and popped the big question in the middle of the festivities.

The proposal came as a huge surprise for his girlfriend, Shannon Corbett, and the entire town watching. Corbett said that the firefighter proposed “exactly” how she wanted him to.

Callahan has family in Ayer, which promoted him to pick that location as the place where he would ask the big question.

The couple has been together for seven years.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)