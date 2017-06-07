CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The father of a murdered University of New Hampshire student says his family feels a sense of peace knowing that the privacy of other sexual assault victims will be protected during court proceedings.

Bob Marriott, whose daughter Lizzi was sexually assaulted and killed in 2012, spoke Wednesday at the signing of a bill that ensures that the private, unrelated sexual history of victims will remain sealed in court proceedings. When the man convicted of killing Lizzi appealed his case, the state Supreme Court initially ruled that such information could be public. Though the court later reversed itself, the ruling only applied to that case.

Sununu also signed several other bills aimed at protecting the rights of victims of sexual assault and other crimes.

