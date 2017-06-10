Surveillance video from Jamaica Plain antique store shows suspected thieves

BOSTON (WHDH) - It started as a typical Wednesday afternoon at the Cobwebs Antique Shop in Jamaica Plain.

“Two young girls came in, and they were looking at things and trying on tiaras,” said Stephen Williamson, the store’s owner.

It wasn’t until later that night that owners noticed a bracelet was missing.

The owners went to check their videotape and realized the girls made away with much more than that—four necklaces. The items add up to about $8,000.

After watching the girls on video, the owners believe they may be professionals.

“She was actually walking back to her friend in the back of the shop, showing her and putting it in her pocket,” said Williamson.

The owners said the $8,000 is a big loss for the shop because insurance will only cover some of it.

“It’s hurtful because we’ve worked hard to build the business, and this is what happens,” said Williamson.

The owners isolated two images of the girls, shown in the video above. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

