Suspect sought in assault on police officer in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting a police officer, striking a cruiser with his car, and driving away at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

According to officials, police responded to a disturbance on Main Street in Stoneham, at which point they told Matthew MacInnes, 33 of Tewksbury, that he was to be placed under arrest.

After being told he was being arrested, MacInnes allegedly punched an officer and ran away.

Police chased after MacInnes, who ran to his truck and locked himself inside, then drove at a cruiser parked in front of him, pushing it into an intersection, before speeding away.

Police attempted to pursue MacInnes but called off the chase after speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour.

Police have requested a warrant for MacInnes on charges including assault and battery on an officer, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, and several other charges.

Anyone with information on MacInnes’ whereabouts are asked to contact Stoneham Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)