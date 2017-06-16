MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and a police officer was injured early Friday morning in a crash in Middleborough, authorities say.

Lakeville police responded to Route 44 around 1:30 a.m. for a call of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

As an officer approached the vehicle, a Plymouth County Sheriff’s cruiser driving down the road was unable to avoid impact and struck the crashed vehicle. A deputy sheriff, who was driving the cruiser, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as Chase Pierce, 19 of Halifax.

The crash is being investigated by Lakeville police and Massachusetts State Police.

