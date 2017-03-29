Tewksbury home goes up in flames hours after eviction is served, police say

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A massive blaze ripped through a home on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury on Wednesday night, just hours after an eviction notice was served, police say.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames when they responded around 9:30 p.m. They say heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

The fire has since been knocked down, but officials say the strong blaze blew out all the windows in the home.

Police tell 7’s Kimberly Bookman that officers were called to the home earlier in the day to help what was a “volatile” eviction.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)