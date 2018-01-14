UNH getting grant to work with schools on science education

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire has received a National Science Foundation Discovery Research grant to improve science education in the state’s secondary schools.

Elementary school teachers and UNH’s Cooperative Extension science volunteers would be brought together for a community-based professional development partnership.

Together with a UNH interdisciplinary team of experts, teachers and volunteers will learn how to design and implement locally relevant, community-based citizen science projects with elementary school students.

The program will focus on teachers in grades 2 through 5 and volunteers with a background in life or earth science. The Rochester school district is the first to partner with the team.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)