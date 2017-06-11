People in Salem came together after a train tragedy that claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. A vigil was held in Salem Sunday for Jaydon Dancy.

Police say the boy was hit and killed by a commuter rail train on Friday.

Officials do not suspect any criminal involvement and say what happened was a tragic accident.

Grief counselors will be at the Carlton School, where Dancy attended, this week.

