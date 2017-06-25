WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Wareham homeowner called police after noticing several people in the private residence around 6 am Sunday morning.

There was no one home at the time of the break in, which happened at 2 Pires Street.

Police arrived at the house to hear crashing and then saw three men jump out of a window.

The men ran from the property, as well as a woman who was parked near Pires Street.

Officers were immediately able to catch one of the men near Oakdale Street.

While that man was being arrested, the other officer and his K-9 were able to track down the other suspects at Narrows Restaurant.

The two men were arrested after attempting to run out of the restaurant, and the woman was arrested on Indian Neck Road shortly after.

Police say the woman was not wearing shoes and looked disheveled.

Wareham Police then searched their vehicle and found 2 fire-arms.

Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)