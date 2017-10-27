LUDLOW, MA (WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy from Ludlow won’t be able to play youth football for at least a year after officials say the boy used a racial slur during a scrimmage against Amherst.

The director of coaching says one of the players said the slur during an argument on the field. He was ejected from the game.

Following the incident, the Ludlow Youth Football Program sent an apology to Amherst.

