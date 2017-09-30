Localized downpours and street flooding in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Parts of Lynn experienced localized downpours and street flooding early Saturday morning.

Several cars are submerged in the water on Route 1A, and others have already been towed.

Police and emergency workers have been out rescuing stranded motorists.

The National Weather Service urges people to avoid flooded streets if possible.

Although heavy rain in Lynn has stopped, there are still major traffic delays due to street flooding.

Localized downpours are now over the Winthrop area.

