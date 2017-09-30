Localized downpours and street flooding throughout Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - The town of Lynn experienced localized downpours and street flooding early Saturday morning.

Several cars are still submerged in the water on Route 1A, and others were towed.

Police and emergency workers have been out rescuing stranded motorists.

The National Weather Service urges people to avoid flooded streets if possible.

Although heavy rain in Lynn has stopped, there are still major traffic delays due to street flooding. There were also areas in Lynn where people experienced large amounts of hail.

The owner of this car says she had to escape through the window this morning. Car towed out of #flashflood. #Lynn pic.twitter.com/raOBqtIsdI — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 30, 2017

KB1KQW-Jim Palmer -Lynn, MA Commercial at Bennett Street #mawx pic.twitter.com/ad9OvZgg8D — NWS Taunton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) September 30, 2017

Localized downpours were also over Winthrop and parts of Chelsea late Saturday morning.

