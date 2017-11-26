Locals attending Quincy’s 65th Annual Christmas Parade

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Locals are attending Quincy’s 65th Annual Christmas Parade today.

The parade goes from 12:30-2 p.m., and takes place on Hancock Street, between School and East Squantum Streets.

This year’s parade theme is, “The Legend of Christmas in Story and Song.”

Marching bands, floats, costumed characters, antique cars and Santa are all sights to be seen this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)