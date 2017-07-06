Lockdown lifted at Hanscom Air Force Base after bomb scare

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford has returned to normal operations after a bomb scare Thursday prompted a four-hour lockdown.

A state police bomb squad unit, local police, ATF officers and FBI officials responded around 9 a.m. to the base after a routine screening of a truck at an entrance gate found “potentially explosive materials,” officials said.

“There was a positive test for the potential presence of explosives. There was a second check done that also tested positive,” state police Major Francis Leahy said.

The base immediately announced the closure of the Vandenberg Gate, which is located along on Route 2A, after a bomb-sniffing dog zeroed in on a crate that was on board the moving truck. A swab test found “explosive residue.”

Several nearby base facilities were evacuated. The base has since returned to normal operations and personnel have been cleared to return to work.

Two people that were in the truck were pulled aside and questioned by authorities. No arrests have made.

“The driver was on scene. He was completely cooperative,” Leahy said. “No one is suspected of a crime.”

A bomb squad and k-9 dogs could be seen unloading dozens of boxes and pallets as they worked to deescalate the situation. The truck has since been cleared, but items that were removed will be taken to a special facility for testing.

“Given the times we live in, this was the right call,” state police said regarding their handling of the incident. They also said that they were “confident” the truck did not contain explosives.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Civilian flights leaving and approaching the base are continuing as scheduled.

